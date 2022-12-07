KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Up to $17.61

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.61, but opened at $18.43. KE shares last traded at $16.96, with a volume of 210,378 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BEKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on KE from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.94.

KE Trading Down 6.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.20 and a beta of -1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average of $15.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KE

KE Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 62,208 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of KE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KE in the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in KE in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in KE in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,167,000. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Further Reading

