KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Up to $17.61

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.61, but opened at $18.43. KE shares last traded at $16.96, with a volume of 210,378 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BEKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on KE from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.94.
KE Trading Down 6.6 %
The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.20 and a beta of -1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average of $15.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On KE
KE Company Profile
KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.
