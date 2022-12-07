JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Bought by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 1.4% of Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $50.16. 5,042,743 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.12.

