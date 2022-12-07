John R. Rettig Sells 9,352 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) CFO John R. Rettig sold 9,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.60, for a total transaction of $1,071,739.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,006.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Bill.com Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of BILL traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.67. 1,895,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,189,163. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.87 and a 12 month high of $269.48.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bill.com

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $183.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 3.6% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 60.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Bill.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 13.6% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 25.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

