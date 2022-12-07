John R. Rettig Sells 9,352 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) CFO John R. Rettig sold 9,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.60, for a total transaction of $1,071,739.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,006.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of BILL traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.67. 1,895,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,189,163. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.87 and a 12 month high of $269.48.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 3.6% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 60.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Bill.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 13.6% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 25.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
