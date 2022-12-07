iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Increased by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,743 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 2.1% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,608,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,504,000 after acquiring an additional 223,869 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 891.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 150,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,271,000 after acquiring an additional 135,615 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $572,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 211.4% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 11,238 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,635,542. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $117.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.60.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.