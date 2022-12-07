iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) is Copperleaf Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Copperleaf Capital LLC cut its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 124,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,880 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF makes up about 3.1% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Copperleaf Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 219.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 30,669 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 41,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $519,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FALN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.85. 19,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,623,318. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.92. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $30.03.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.