Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Oatly Group (OTLY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ: OTLY) recently:

11/21/2022 – Oatly Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $5.00 to $3.00.

11/16/2022 – Oatly Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $3.50 to $2.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/16/2022 – Oatly Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $7.00.

11/15/2022 – Oatly Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $3.43 to $3.30. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Oatly Group Trading Down 5.4 %

Oatly Group stock traded down 0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 1.41. 3,578,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,931,449. Oatly Group AB has a 52-week low of 1.40 and a 52-week high of 9.21. The company has a market capitalization of $834.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 2.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 3.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oatly Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 23.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,870,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,233,000 after buying an additional 1,470,682 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,123,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after buying an additional 56,220 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 102.8% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 273,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 138,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

