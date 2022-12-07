Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) Shares Sold by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

CZA traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.98. 847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,859. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $78.15 and a 12 month high of $97.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.16.

About Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

