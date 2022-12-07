Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio Declares Dividend of GBX 1.55 (LON:IVPG)

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio (LON:IVPGGet Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio Stock Performance

Shares of LON IVPG remained flat at GBX 224 ($2.73) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 13,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,272. The firm has a market cap of £227.74 million and a PE ratio of 1,800.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 211.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 220.47. Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio has a 1-year low of GBX 200 ($2.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 252 ($3.07).

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Share Portfolio is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc - Global Equity Income Share Portfolio (LON:IVPG)

