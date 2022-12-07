Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio Declares Dividend of GBX 1.55 (LON:IVPG)

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio (LON:IVPG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio Stock Performance
Shares of LON IVPG remained flat at GBX 224 ($2.73) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 13,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,272. The firm has a market cap of £227.74 million and a PE ratio of 1,800.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 211.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 220.47. Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio has a 1-year low of GBX 200 ($2.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 252 ($3.07).
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio Company Profile
