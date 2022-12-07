International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Director Sells $451,820.00 in Stock

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) Director John Rincon sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $451,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,847.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Rincon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 5th, John Rincon sold 26,445 shares of International Money Express stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $559,311.75.

IMXI stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.05. 415,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.58. International Money Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $27.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average of $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in International Money Express by 7.2% in the second quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 39,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in International Money Express by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IMXI shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of International Money Express from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of International Money Express to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

