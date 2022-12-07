Insider Selling: SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CFO Sells 2,526 Shares of Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 2,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total value of $369,174.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,388 shares in the company, valued at $18,471,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SPS Commerce Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SPS Commerce stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.33. The stock had a trading volume of 115,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,560. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.79 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.35. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.41 and a 52 week high of $147.78.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPS Commerce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in SPS Commerce by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in SPS Commerce by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 437.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 83,832 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,477,000 after acquiring an additional 13,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About SPS Commerce

SPSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.