Insider Selling: Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) CAO Sells 1,045 Shares of Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $34,485.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $588,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Formula One Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of FWONK traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.40. The stock had a trading volume of 795,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,844. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.88. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $71.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -462.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on FWONK. StockNews.com lowered Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Formula One Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Formula One Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Formula One Group from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula One Group

Formula One Group Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Formula One Group by 64.4% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Formula One Group by 20.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Formula One Group by 74.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Formula One Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

