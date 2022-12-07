Insider Selling: Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) CAO Sells 1,045 Shares of Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $34,485.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $588,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Formula One Group Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of FWONK traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.40. The stock had a trading volume of 795,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,844. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.88. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $71.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -462.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have weighed in on FWONK. StockNews.com lowered Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Formula One Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Formula One Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Formula One Group from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula One Group
Formula One Group Company Profile
Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Formula One Group (FWONK)
- 3 Big Box Retail Bets for the Holidays
- How Long Does it Take to Become a Profitable Trader?
- Is Autozone Ready To Rally For Another Profitable Lap?
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.