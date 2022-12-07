Insider Buying: Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SHPW) CEO Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) CEO Greg Kress purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,132.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shapeways Stock Performance

NYSE:SHPW traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.59. 145,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,201. Shapeways Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $4.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91.

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 million. Shapeways had a negative net margin of 47.77% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. Research analysts predict that Shapeways Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shapeways

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Shapeways by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,697,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 1,330,412 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Shapeways by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 41,930 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Shapeways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shapeways in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shapeways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 25.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Shapeways from $3.00 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shapeways Company Profile

Shapeways Holdings, Inc facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand.

