Insider Buying: Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) VP Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) VP Amy A. Samford purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $19,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Up 1.6 %

KRO traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $9.57. The company had a trading volume of 430,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,535. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.82. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.48 and a 12-month high of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.19). Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $459.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.15 million. Analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kronos Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kronos Worldwide

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is 55.88%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 1.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 79,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 25.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 196.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 85,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KRO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kronos Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered Kronos Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kronos Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

