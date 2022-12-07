Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IMO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.10.

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $51.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of $31.71 and a 12-month high of $58.99. The company has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 80.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMO. FMR LLC raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 69.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,805,937 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,216,479,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607,896 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the first quarter worth about $365,714,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 73.8% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,345,905 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,495,000 after acquiring an additional 995,775 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter worth about $44,195,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 153.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,425 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,741,000 after purchasing an additional 911,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

