Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Sees Large Volume Increase

IMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.10.

The company has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.3226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 198.46%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the first quarter valued at about $1,661,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 353.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,874 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 17,052 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the first quarter valued at about $333,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the first quarter valued at about $642,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,081,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,289,000 after purchasing an additional 111,200 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

