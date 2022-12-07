iExec RLC Trading Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 6th. In the last week, iExec RLC has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $85.45 million and approximately $4.14 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00006194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 80,999,784.9868455 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.06244039 USD and is down -3.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $5,751,783.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

