Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.20.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HZNP. StockNews.com raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Down 0.1 %

HZNP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.80. 89,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,932,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.30. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1 year low of $57.84 and a 1 year high of $117.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Therapeutics Public

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,276,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,316,812,000 after acquiring an additional 354,287 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,619,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $966,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,576 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $744,453,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,652,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $530,605,000 after acquiring an additional 537,550 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 6,199,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $494,432,000 after acquiring an additional 585,000 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.