Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.20.
A number of research firms have issued reports on HZNP. StockNews.com raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Down 0.1 %
HZNP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.80. 89,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,932,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.30. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1 year low of $57.84 and a 1 year high of $117.49.
About Horizon Therapeutics Public
Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.
