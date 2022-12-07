Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) EVP Sells $153,941.80 in Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 9,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $153,941.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HPE stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.27. 14,153,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,785,215. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

HPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 121.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,931,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,887,000 after acquiring an additional 13,141,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,262,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029,860 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5,787.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,019,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,003 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,778.9% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,594,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 2,577,300 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,117.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,346,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,106,000 after buying an additional 2,153,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

