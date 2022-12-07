HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of HEICO from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on HEICO in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised HEICO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on HEICO from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.
Shares of HEI traded down $2.98 on Tuesday, reaching $159.38. 280,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,156. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.14. HEICO has a 12 month low of $126.95 and a 12 month high of $165.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.55.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in HEICO by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HEICO by 9.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in HEICO by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of HEICO by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.
HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.
