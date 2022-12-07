HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of HEICO from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on HEICO in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised HEICO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on HEICO from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Shares of HEI traded down $2.98 on Tuesday, reaching $159.38. 280,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,156. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.14. HEICO has a 12 month low of $126.95 and a 12 month high of $165.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $48,880.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $101,133. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $48,880.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,133. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total transaction of $869,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,838,630.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in HEICO by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HEICO by 9.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in HEICO by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of HEICO by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

