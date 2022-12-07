Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Director Matthew L. Posard Sells 10,000 Shares

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) Director Matthew L. Posard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.74, for a total value of $557,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,634.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $56.38. 1,234,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,055. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $59.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.10 and a 200 day moving average of $45.92.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HALO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

