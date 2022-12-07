Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Director Matthew L. Posard Sells 10,000 Shares

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) Director Matthew L. Posard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.74, for a total value of $557,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,634.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $56.38. 1,234,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,055. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $59.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.10 and a 200 day moving average of $45.92.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Halozyme Therapeutics
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO)
- 3 Big Box Retail Bets for the Holidays
- How Long Does it Take to Become a Profitable Trader?
- Is Autozone Ready To Rally For Another Profitable Lap?
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.