GXChain (GXC) Price Reaches $0.40 on Top Exchanges

GXChain (GXC) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 6th. During the last week, GXChain has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $380.70 million and $31,390.36 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00002343 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009533 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00025162 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005933 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00008039 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

Buying and Selling GXChain

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

