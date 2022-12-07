Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director Richard W. Baker Acquires 21,536 Shares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) Director Richard W. Baker bought 21,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $741,053.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600,225 shares in the company, valued at $20,653,742.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

Guaranty Bancshares stock remained flat at $34.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,445. The stock has a market cap of $413.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.42. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.78 and a 12-month high of $44.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.60 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guaranty Bancshares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 9.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,279,000 after buying an additional 12,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

