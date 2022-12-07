Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Director Buys $59,000.00 in Stock

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) Director Kevin Michael Cleary acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.59 per share, with a total value of $59,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $59,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:GROV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 512,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,556. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GROV. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Grove Collaborative in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Grove Collaborative in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Grove Collaborative from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norwest Venture Partners XIII LP acquired a new position in Grove Collaborative during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,315,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in Grove Collaborative during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Grove Collaborative during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,039,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Grove Collaborative during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Grove Collaborative during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 60.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides cleaning essentials, such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, household cleaners, hand and dish soaps, paper products, and laundry care products; home and pantry products, including home fragrances, bedding and bath products, cookware and dinnerware, and pest control products, as well as trash, recycling, and compost bags; and clean beauty, haircare, skincare, oral care, period care, and kids and personal care products.

