Grin (GRIN) Price Up 11.2% This Week

Grin (GRIN) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 6th. Over the last week, Grin has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $4.47 million and $897,604.22 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0455 or 0.00000267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,031.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.47 or 0.00466597 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00022317 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00114352 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.92 or 0.00845033 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.94 or 0.00657224 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005881 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00244091 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.