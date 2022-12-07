Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GBX. Susquehanna lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a positive rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $35.54 on Friday. Greenbrier Companies has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $53.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 77.70%.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $755,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 323,018 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,159.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $755,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 323,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,159.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William A. Furman sold 30,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 253,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,769,024.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock worth $3,439,900 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBX. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, and center partition cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, intermodal cars, hoppers and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

