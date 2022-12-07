GMV Minerals (CVE:GMV) Trading 16.7% Higher

GMV Minerals Inc. (CVE:GMV – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 16.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 30,003 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 36,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

GMV Minerals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.91 million and a PE ratio of -11.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.09.

GMV Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GMV Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing and exploration of mineral properties in Arizona, the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Mexican Hat Gold Project that consists of 42 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,800 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GMV Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMV Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.