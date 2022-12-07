GMS (GMS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $47.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.30. GMS has a twelve month low of $36.10 and a twelve month high of $61.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GMS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on GMS to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

In other news, COO George T. Hendren sold 4,463 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $228,550.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,208.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.19 per share, with a total value of $8,238,950.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,336,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,666,868.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 4,463 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $228,550.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,208.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in GMS by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in GMS by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in GMS by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in GMS by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in GMS in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

