Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Trading 5.1% Higher

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.17 and last traded at $45.98. 8,475 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 132,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.74.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $602.27 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.68 and a 200-day moving average of $51.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.53.
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
