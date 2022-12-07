Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Trading 5.1% Higher

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.17 and last traded at $45.98. 8,475 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 132,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $602.27 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.68 and a 200-day moving average of $51.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genesco

Genesco Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Genesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Genesco by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 284,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after purchasing an additional 114,053 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Genesco by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.