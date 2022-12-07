General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Coastwise Capital Group LLC

Coastwise Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GM. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 255.1% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 2.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 36,255 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 30,118 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

GM traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.97. The stock had a trading volume of 304,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,566,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.60.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Articles

