Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $68.10

Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $68.10 and last traded at $68.10, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.10.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GECFF shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Gecina from €150.00 ($157.89) to €125.00 ($131.58) in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gecina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.92.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.63.
Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.
