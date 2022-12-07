Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Buys 1,711 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,691 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services comprises 2.5% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,530,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,362 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,018,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Quanta Services by 13.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,376,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $674,294,000 after purchasing an additional 618,725 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Quanta Services by 119.5% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,063,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,313,000 after purchasing an additional 579,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,330,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.33.

Shares of PWR traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.30. The company had a trading volume of 21,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,279. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.91 and a 52-week high of $154.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

