Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ GALT opened at $1.19 on Friday. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GALT. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 269.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28,840 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 59.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 28.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

