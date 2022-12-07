FY2023 Earnings Estimate for BRP Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BRP in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 30th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will earn $8.84 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.52. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $8.85 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BRP’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.83 EPS.

DOOO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Desjardins increased their price target on BRP from C$155.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BRP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.78.

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $76.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 2.39. BRP has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $88.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.95. BRP had a negative return on equity of 2,046.73% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion.

BRP Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in BRP by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in BRP in the 1st quarter valued at $1,475,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in BRP by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in BRP by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BRP in the 1st quarter valued at $39,790,000. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

