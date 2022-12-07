FY2022 Earnings Forecast for ReneSola Ltd Issued By HC Wainwright (NYSE:SOL)

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of ReneSola in a report issued on Friday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ReneSola’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ReneSola’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. ReneSola had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $28.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.56 million.

ReneSola Stock Down 9.7 %

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SOL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ReneSola in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ReneSola from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ReneSola from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of ReneSola from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ReneSola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

Shares of NYSE SOL opened at $4.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $326.28 million, a P/E ratio of -495.00 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.17 and a quick ratio of 9.17. ReneSola has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $8.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ReneSola

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in ReneSola in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola during the first quarter worth about $67,000. 38.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights.

