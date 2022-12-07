FY2022 Earnings Forecast for ReneSola Ltd Issued By HC Wainwright (NYSE:SOL)

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of ReneSola in a report issued on Friday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ReneSola’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ReneSola’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.
ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. ReneSola had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $28.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.56 million.
ReneSola Stock Down 9.7 %
Shares of NYSE SOL opened at $4.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $326.28 million, a P/E ratio of -495.00 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.17 and a quick ratio of 9.17. ReneSola has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $8.43.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ReneSola
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in ReneSola in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola during the first quarter worth about $67,000. 38.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ReneSola Company Profile
ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights.
