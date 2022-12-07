Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) was down 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.54 and last traded at $8.62. Approximately 285,527 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 7,015,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Full Truck Alliance Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.47 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Full Truck Alliance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMM. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the first quarter worth approximately $7,017,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 111,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,737,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416,413 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 356,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 66,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 29,326,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Featured Stories

