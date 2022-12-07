Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) was down 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.54 and last traded at $8.62. Approximately 285,527 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 7,015,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.
The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.47 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.19.
Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.
