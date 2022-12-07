Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Shares Acquired by CastleKnight Management LP

CastleKnight Management LP lifted its holdings in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) by 72.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,274 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings in Full House Resorts were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Full House Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Full House Resorts by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Full House Resorts Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:FLL traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.58. 6,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,910. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $12.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.57.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLL. TheStreet cut Full House Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

