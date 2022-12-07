Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $47.85

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.85 and last traded at $47.85, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.85.

Formula One Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -368.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Formula One Group had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.