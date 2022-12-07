Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CAO Leena Mansharamani Sells 848 Shares

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 848 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $55,518.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,583.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Leena Mansharamani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 2nd, Leena Mansharamani sold 408 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $26,732.16.

NASDAQ FIVN traded down $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.43. 821,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,240. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.77. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $144.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 10,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 361,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,075,000 after purchasing an additional 126,025 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 16,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 11,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on FIVN. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Five9 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Five9 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Five9 from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Five9 from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Five9 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.32.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

