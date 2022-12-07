Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CAO Leena Mansharamani Sells 848 Shares

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 848 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $55,518.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,583.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Leena Mansharamani also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 2nd, Leena Mansharamani sold 408 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $26,732.16.
Five9 Stock Down 2.7 %
NASDAQ FIVN traded down $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.43. 821,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,240. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.77. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $144.63.
Institutional Trading of Five9
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have issued reports on FIVN. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Five9 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Five9 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Five9 from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Five9 from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Five9 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.32.
About Five9
Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Five9 (FIVN)
- 3 Big Box Retail Bets for the Holidays
- How Long Does it Take to Become a Profitable Trader?
- Is Autozone Ready To Rally For Another Profitable Lap?
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.