Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) CEO Sells $1,855,700.00 in Stock

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $1,855,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,415 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,941.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Five Below Trading Down 1.5 %

FIVE stock traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,927. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.95 and its 200-day moving average is $135.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Five Below by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Five Below by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Five Below Company Profile

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Five Below from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Five Below from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Five Below to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Five Below from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.79.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

