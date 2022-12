Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) CEO Sells $1,855,700.00 in Stock

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $1,855,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,415 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,941.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Five Below Trading Down 1.5 %

FIVE stock traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,927. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.95 and its 200-day moving average is $135.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Five Below by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Five Below by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Five Below Company Profile

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Five Below from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Five Below from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Five Below to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Five Below from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.79.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty d├ęcor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

