Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) CEO Buys $250,054.00 in Stock

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) CEO Henrik Fisker acquired 33,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $250,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 629,218 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,797.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Fisker Price Performance

NYSE FSR traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $7.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,029,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,301,700. Fisker Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.62.

Get Fisker alerts:

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 75.88% and a negative net margin of 669,901.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fisker Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fisker in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,890,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fisker in the 3rd quarter worth about $922,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Fisker by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 170,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 43,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fisker from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Fisker from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.92.

Fisker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.