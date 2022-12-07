First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Acquired by Coastwise Capital Group LLC

Coastwise Capital Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $82,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 126,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 49.0% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 580,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,049,000 after acquiring an additional 191,159 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 113.0% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,486,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,267,000 after acquiring an additional 788,579 shares during the period. Finally, SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $382,000.

FPE stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $17.04. 123,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,069. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average of $17.34. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $20.35.

