First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Shares Gap Down to $37.59

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.59, but opened at $36.38. First Community Bankshares shares last traded at $36.90, with a volume of 13 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Community Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of First Community Bankshares in a report on Monday.

First Community Bankshares Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.46. The company has a market cap of $588.30 million, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.52.

First Community Bankshares Dividend Announcement

First Community Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FCBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $39.29 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is 43.61%.

Institutional Trading of First Community Bankshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCBC. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Community Bankshares in the second quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in First Community Bankshares by 114.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in First Community Bankshares by 254.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in First Community Bankshares in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in First Community Bankshares by 49.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

