Financial Comparison: Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) vs. Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) and Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Perion Network and Blackboxstocks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perion Network 13.29% 16.45% 11.37% Blackboxstocks -102.99% -105.16% -66.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Perion Network and Blackboxstocks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perion Network 0 0 2 0 3.00 Blackboxstocks 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Perion Network presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.68%. Blackboxstocks has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,331.98%. Given Blackboxstocks’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blackboxstocks is more favorable than Perion Network.

47.8% of Perion Network shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Blackboxstocks shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Perion Network shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of Blackboxstocks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Perion Network and Blackboxstocks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perion Network $478.50 million 2.43 $38.71 million $1.71 15.30 Blackboxstocks $6.11 million 0.90 -$2.62 million ($0.48) -0.87

Perion Network has higher revenue and earnings than Blackboxstocks. Blackboxstocks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perion Network, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Perion Network beats Blackboxstocks on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform. The company also offers supply management platform; demand management platform for campaign planning and design; analytics platform, which provides information and performance insights on the results of campaign investment and other campaign metrics; creative platform to create advertisements; and an AI platform that uses machine learning to bring intelligence to the various phases of campaigns. In addition, it provides an actionable performance monitoring platform to support the various phases of campaign management; an online video player and integrated ad server to upload, manage, and stream video content; content monetization system, which integrates ads within the content layouts at the page level. Further, the company offers a publisher management system that provides analytics and performance optimization tools, as well as reports; search-demand management systems; monetization products that integrate and onboards demand vendors; and AI Systems. Additionally, it provides Intelligent HUB (iHUB), a platform for pulling in signals across various advertising channels and optimizing traffic at scale, and yielding engagement metrics and KPIs; and strategic optimization of relevant traits (SORT), a provisional patent technology that eliminates the need for cookies. The company was formerly known as IncrediMail Ltd. and changed its name to Perion Network Ltd. in November 2011. Perion Network Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

About Blackboxstocks

Blackboxstocks Inc. develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

