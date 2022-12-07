Fetch.ai Price Up 19.2% Over Last 7 Days (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $56.50 million and $23.44 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0757 or 0.00000450 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00078400 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00056783 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001314 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00009992 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00024820 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004954 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000258 BTC.

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

