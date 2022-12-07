Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $798.09

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$798.09 and last traded at C$792.88, with a volume of 10031 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$786.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$900.00 to C$950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$800.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$910.00 to C$995.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$725.00 to C$700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$860.00 to C$900.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$688.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$675.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of C$18.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64.

Insider Activity

Fairfax Financial ( TSE:FFH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C($4.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($35.96) by C$31.20. The firm had revenue of C$8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.50 billion. On average, analysts expect that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 111.4900004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$782.61, for a total transaction of C$58,695.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,051,827.84.

About Fairfax Financial

(Get Rating)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.