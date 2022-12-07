Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) – Analysts at Cormark increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 2nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.39. Cormark has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $9.67 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.21 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.62 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TD. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. CSFB boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$100.03.

TSE:TD opened at C$90.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$87.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$86.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$164.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of C$77.27 and a 1-year high of C$109.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

