Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Shares Gap Down to $57.99

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $57.99, but opened at $55.66. Encompass Health shares last traded at $57.30, with a volume of 1,694 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In related news, Director Greg D. Carmichael acquired 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,546 shares in the company, valued at $576,549.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encompass Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 67.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 137.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

