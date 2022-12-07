Employers (NYSE:EIG) Shares Gap Down to $45.91

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $45.91, but opened at $44.43. Employers shares last traded at $43.90, with a volume of 17 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Employers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Employers Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.09.

Employers Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Employers

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,132,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,497,000 after purchasing an additional 64,725 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Employers by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,037,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,469,000 after acquiring an additional 12,634 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Employers by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 647,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,543,000 after acquiring an additional 42,067 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Employers by 4.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 480,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after acquiring an additional 18,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

