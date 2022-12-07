Empire (TSE:EMP) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.78 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Empire in a research note issued on Thursday, December 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst K. Tyghe now expects that the company will earn $2.78 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.98. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Empire’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get Empire alerts:

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.87 billion.

Empire Price Performance

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Empire has a 1 year low of C$23.00 and a 1 year high of C$25.49.

Empire Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th.

Empire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.