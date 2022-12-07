Electrovaya (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) Price Target Raised to C$2.50

Electrovaya (OTCMKTS:EFLVF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Electrovaya Stock Down 0.3 %

EFLVF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,951. Electrovaya has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.70.

About Electrovaya

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties.

